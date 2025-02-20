Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,023 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,058.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Corteva by 23.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 505,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

