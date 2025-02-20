Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,033 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 49.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 201,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

