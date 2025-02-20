Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,219 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,649,000 after acquiring an additional 449,161 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $46,168,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.3% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 500,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,569,000 after acquiring an additional 127,874 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 28.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 537,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,849 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

