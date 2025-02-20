Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,937 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

