Allworth Financial LP Buys 680 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

SAP stock opened at $288.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.26. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

