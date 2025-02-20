Allworth Financial LP Buys 6,952 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 373.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.