Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.05.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $287.56 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

