Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in ASML by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $744.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $731.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.09. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

