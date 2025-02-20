Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

