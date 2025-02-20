Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

