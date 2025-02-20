Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 44.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

