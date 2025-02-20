Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 611.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in NetApp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total value of $1,056,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,774,104.78. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total value of $52,672.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,063.95. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,403 shares of company stock worth $6,248,501. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

NTAP opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.82. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

