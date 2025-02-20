Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total value of $829,377.13. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,852,877.56. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,168,016.18. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.15.

Shares of AXON opened at $593.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.27 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

