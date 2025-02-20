Allworth Financial LP Has $1.12 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

