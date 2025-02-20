Allworth Financial LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 331,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 359,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,277 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

