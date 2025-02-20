Allworth Financial LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $633,469,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.82.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $500.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.72.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

