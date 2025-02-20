Allworth Financial LP Has $1.23 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

