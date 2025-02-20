Allworth Financial LP Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $566.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.57.

VRTX opened at $471.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.32 and a 200-day moving average of $460.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

