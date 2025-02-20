Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 202.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

