Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 3,565.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

