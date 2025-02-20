Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $150.93 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

