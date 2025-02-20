Allworth Financial LP Purchases 10,812 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 3,326.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,137 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.06% of Republic Bancorp worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $93,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,805.26. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $203,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,698.95. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $80.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

