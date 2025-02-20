Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,663 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

