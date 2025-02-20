Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 168.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $139.86 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

