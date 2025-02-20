Allworth Financial LP Sells 10,221 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.07% of Sila Realty Trust worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,599,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 143,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $8,100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 2,589.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 204,196 shares during the period.

Shares of SILA opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

