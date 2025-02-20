Allworth Financial LP Sells 13,570 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 436,013 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 286,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.