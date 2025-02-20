Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,498 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829,412 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 525,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 161,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 221,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

