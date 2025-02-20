Allworth Financial LP Sells 73 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TT opened at $370.04 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $270.50 and a one year high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.38 and its 200-day moving average is $379.24.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

