Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $231.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

