Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter.

ALTR stock opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.77, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $113.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALTR shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $2,390,175.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,462.51. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,373,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,216.05. This represents a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,143 shares of company stock worth $6,265,694. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

