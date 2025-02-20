AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $188.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.69. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total value of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,024.90. The trade was a 24.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $1,321,737.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,114. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 8.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

