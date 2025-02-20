Analyzing Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI)

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Lakeland Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lakeland Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.97%. Given Lakeland Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries -0.42% 1.66% 1.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Lakeland Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $124.69 million 1.87 $5.43 million ($0.09) -272.89

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock

Safe Pro Group, Inc. engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. Lakeland Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

