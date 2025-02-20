Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Arista Networks Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $31,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,944 shares of company stock worth $30,214,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

