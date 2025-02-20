Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 192,520 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 535,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 88,711 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 77,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

