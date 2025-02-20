Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,189 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 131.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 516.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In related news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $853,316.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,690.90. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAT

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.