Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $129,480,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $86,883,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $38,382,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,791,000 after buying an additional 549,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

