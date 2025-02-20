Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 137.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 512.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 98,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $269,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE opened at $54.86 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

