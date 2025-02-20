Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 72.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,841 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $21,127,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 46.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,513,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,224,000 after buying an additional 802,353 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $10,607,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $7,646,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $710,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,563. This represents a 13.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $113,436.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,446.86. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,163,520 shares of company stock valued at $38,727,870. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

