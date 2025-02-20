Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RLJ opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

