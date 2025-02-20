Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of APA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,914,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,932 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,471,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,270 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in APA by 3,450.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after buying an additional 958,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in APA by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,102,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 600,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,312,000 after buying an additional 485,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

NASDAQ APA opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.15. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $36.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

