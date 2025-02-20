Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Knife River by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Knife River by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Knife River by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 679,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 65,930 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Knife River by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 660,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

KNF opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

