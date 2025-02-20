Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,287 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,102,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,557,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 49,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 491.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 512,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

