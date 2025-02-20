Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 138,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Curbline Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Curbline Properties stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CURB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CURB

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.