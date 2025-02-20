Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 138,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.
Curbline Properties Stock Down 1.3 %
Curbline Properties stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85.
Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CURB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CURB
Curbline Properties Company Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Curbline Properties
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.