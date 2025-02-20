Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 140 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 24.5% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 6,995.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 72,962 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

