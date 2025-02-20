Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,679 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 301.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 124.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 196.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

View Our Latest Report on Franklin Resources

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.