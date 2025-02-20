Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 96,790 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 96,790 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 701.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 247,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $22.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

