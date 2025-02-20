Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

