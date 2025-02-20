Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATHM. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Autohome Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. Autohome has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 1,135.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

