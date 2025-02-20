Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE AVNT opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Avient has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 58.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avient by 185.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

