B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.91.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 32.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Geron by 23.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Geron by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Geron by 13.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Geron by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

